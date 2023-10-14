The world has gone to a dark place this week, but there's some good news on the pandemic front. As you probably know already, the FDA finally approved Novavax's updated vaccine. Now you can get at least one dose even if you previously went with the mRNA brands. It's a big deal. (I've already booked my appointment.) There's a growing list of stores and pharmacies offering Novavax, including Costco, Rite Aid, Publix, and CVS.

Why would you want Novavax?

An epidemiologist at George Washington University named Daniel Park has rounded up several studies on Novavax, showing that it's up to 9 times more effective at preventing infections.

Here he is:

Finally, the FDA has authorized the Novavax XBB booster, without restrictions. The NVX het. boost option is 1) up to 9x more effective at preventing infections, 2) has fewer side effects, 3) provides durable, broad protection vs new variantshttps://t.co/iswcRYznaD — Daniel Park (@Daniel_E_Park) October 3, 2023

Novavax has fewer side effec…