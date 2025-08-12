We know our so-called “leaders” will never just come out and say the collapse has started, but they’re giving us a lot of hints.

Sometimes, you run across a piece of news that perfectly sums up the state of the world. This one comes from Matthew Gault over at 404 Media, reporting on the British government’s latest efforts to combat the country’s worst drought in nearly 50 years. So, are they finally suing Big Oil?

No, not quite.

Are they going to regulate tech companies that destroy the environment with their reckless pursuit of artificial intelligence? Are they going to overhaul their economic system to prioritize equilibrium?

Also, no.

Instead, they’ve issued requests for their citizens to delete old photos and emails from their computers to “reduce pressure” on the grid.

What a bold move…

Of course, we could run through the ample documentation showing what data centers are doing to the planet—but you probably know. It’s been covered by al…