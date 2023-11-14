A Doomer Reading List
Top posts from the last year.
Here's my top posts from the last year:
If You Suffer from Urgent Normal Syndrome, Ask for Help
You’re Not a Fearmonger. You Have Sentinel Intelligence.
No, We Haven’t “Lived” with Diseases for Millions of Years
Everyone Just Wants to Forget: The Power of Collective Amnesia
Watching The World Burn on Our Phones
Hope Won’t Save Us. It’s Going to Get Us All Killed.
It Wasn’t Unprecedented. It Was a Dragon King.
The Elite’s War on Remote Work Has Nothing to Do with Productivity
We’re in a Behavioral Sink
The Moral Injury of It All
It’s Not Cool to Overreact
The Doomsday Prepper’s Daughter
Maybe You Don’t Need a Friend. Maybe You Need Something Else.
Self-Help or Self-Harm? A Weird History.
The Ugly Truth About Sleep
“There’s No Cause for Alarm.”
It’s Time to “Cancel” Covid Minimizing Doctors
You’re Not Going to Make It
A Covid FAQ with 300 Sources
The Politics of Panic
Play Undead: The Hidden Healing Power of Self-Triggering
Sorry, You Matter Too Much to Make a Living Wage
Covid Causes Much More th…