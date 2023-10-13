Right now, the internet is debating whose children deserve to die more, Israeli or Palestinian. It's now considered naive or even taboo to suggest that nobody's children should die for politics and religion.

Israel is now preparing for a full invasion of Gaza after an attack by Hamas that left thousands dead and wounded.

They've bombed civilian targets, including schools and hospitals. Now they're cutting off electricity and water to the entire region. Almost 1,000 Palestinians have died. More deaths are coming.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration sends missiles.

The noise around all of this reflects the simplest point, one that writers like Kurt Vonnegut made decades ago. Nobody wins a war. Nobody's justified in a war. Nobody wants to fight a war. It's all a bunch of pointless killing. When it's finally over, nobody can remember what started it.

Everyone regrets it.

Once again, the poor and innocent are paying for the anger and aggression of political hustlers who don't care about…