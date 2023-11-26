Everyone always says, "We were so careful."

It's always a lie.

Our first mistake started the Friday before Thanksgiving. My spouse took our daughter to an outdoor party her outdoor school was having. It was crowded. It was the first time she'd been around dozens of other people, including parents and other siblings, in months. She spends the vast majority of her day outdoors with a small pod. Despite all of this, they decided to take their masks off and eat at a table with some of her friends and parents.

They didn't tell me.

Hey, I know.

In a normal world, that should be fine. But we don't live in a normal world. We live in a world where public health institutions have abandoned us. Worse, they gaslight and bullshit us every day, about everything. We live in a world where we have to pay for our own reliable masks, tests, air purifiers, vaccines, and treatments like Paxlovid, if you can get them. We live in a world where one of the most contagious viruses in history also happens to d…