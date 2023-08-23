Earlier this year, politicians and news outlets tried once again to convince the public that the pandemic was over and that Covid had turned into the flu. They were wrong. Over the coming weeks and months, we're going to find out just how wrong they were.

Highly mutated forms of Covid are showing up all over the world. Some Covid minimizers are backtracking while others are doubling and tripling down on the same old lies.

Last year I started keeping and organizing a list of sources. That list has grown to more than 300.

I’ve made categories and subcategories for Long Covid, masks, the immune system, and other topics.

I also decided to make an FAQ.

I update this FAQ and send it out when needed.

Here it is:

Isn’t the pandemic officially over?

Governments ended their states of emergency, but that means very little. They’re not testing, and they’re not trying to reduce infections. A Yale immunologist recently said, “We are not done with Covid, not even close.” Covid is still spreadi…