People have been writing books about the collapse of civilization for centuries, but there has been a huge increase in the number of these books over the past 20 years.

This makes perfect sense.

If a civilization were collapsing, you would expect more people to become aware of it as the end draws near. Below you'll find a list of over 50 books about collapse. They cover topics like energy, ecology, climate change, anthropology, sociology, and much more. While not every book specifically predicts societal collapse, every book is about problems that are leading us toward collapse. The list is alphabetical, and I included publication dates in case you only want to read books that are up to date with the latest data. If there are any books you would like me to add to the list, please leave a comment below.

A Farewell to Ice: A Report from The Arctic (2017) by Peter Wadhams

Written by Dr. Wadhams, a world-renowned expert in Arctic sea ice, this book explains why the Arctic is warming so…